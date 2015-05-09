May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 9
Athletic Club 1 Aduriz 14
Deportivo Coruna 1 Alberto Lopo 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,670
- - -
Real Madrid 2 Pepe 56, Isco 84
Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo 45+2
Valencia 2 Alcacer 19, Javi Fuego 26
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 79,897
- - -
Barcelona 2 Neymar 51, Pedro 85
Real Sociedad 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 86,047
- - -
Granada CF 2 Diego Mainz 45, Youssef El Arabi 69pen
Cordoba 0
Red Card: Inigo Lopez 30, Federico Cartabia 79
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,266
- - -
Friday, May 8
Eibar 0
Espanyol 2 Sergio Garcia 29, Christian Stuani 60
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 5,722
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 10
Levante v Atletico Madrid (1000)
Villarreal v Elche (1500)
Almeria v Malaga (1700)
Celta Vigo v Sevilla (1900)
Monday, May 11
Rayo Vallecano v Getafe (1845)