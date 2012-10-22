Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 26 Universidad Catolica 2 Union Espanola 3 Temuco 2 Colo Colo 2 Santiago Wanderers 0 San Luis 3 Saturday, February 25 Audax Italiano 3 Huachipato 2 Deportes Antofagasta 1 Palestino 1 Universidad de Chile 0 Everton 0 Friday, February 24 O'Higgins 4 C