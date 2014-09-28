Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 28
Cordoba 0
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,880
- - -
Real Sociedad 1 Sergio Canales 36
Valencia 1 Carles Gil 15
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,168
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 0
Almeria 1 Edgar 90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Getafe 1 Michel 25
Malaga 0
Red Card: Weligton 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 5,500
- - -
Saturday, September 27
Athletic Club 0
Eibar 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 48,000
- - -
Levante 0
Rayo Vallecano 2 Leo Baptistao 12,33
Missed penalty: Alberto Bueno 68
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,106
- - -
Atletico Madrid 4 Koke 19, Saul Niguez 42, Raul Garcia 83pen, Raul Jimenez 89
Sevilla 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 52,000
- - -
Barcelona 6 Neymar 26,45,66, Ivan Rakitic 43, Lionel Messi 62,82
Granada CF 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 72,596
- - -
Villarreal 0
Real Madrid 2 Luka Modric 32, Cristiano Ronaldo 40
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 22,146
- - -
Friday, September 26
Elche 0
Celta Vigo 1 Nolito 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,852
- - -