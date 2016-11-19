Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 23,71pen,77 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 53,741 - - - Eibar 1 Fran Rico 10 Celta Vigo 0 Red Card: Sergio Alvarez 90, Hugo Mallo AE Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 5,503 - - - Barcelona 0 Malaga 0 Red Card: Diego Llorente 68, Juan Carlos 90+7 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 83,439 - - - Deportivo Coruna 2 Ryan Babel 1, Florin Andone 42 Sevilla 3 Steven N'Zonzi 44, Vitolo 87, Gabriel Mercado 90+2 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 21,096 - - - Friday, November 18 Real Betis 2 Bruno Gonzalez 27, Aissa Mandi 45+2 Las Palmas 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 34,114 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Alaves v Espanyol (1100) Valencia v Granada CF (1515) Sporting Gijon v Real Sociedad (1730) Athletic Club v Villarreal (1945) Monday, November 21 Leganes v Osasuna (1945)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.