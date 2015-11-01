Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 67pen
Athletic Club 3 Inaki Williams 8,45, Raul Garcia 87
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,872
- - -
Sporting Gijon 1 Alen Halilovic 27
Malaga 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 22,506
- - -
Espanyol 1 Felipe Caicedo 90+4
Red Card: Roberto Correa 68
Granada CF 1 Jean-Sylvain Babin 58
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,890
- - -
Eibar 1 Diego Llorente 21og
Rayo Vallecano 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 5,353
- - -
Saturday, October 31
Real Sociedad 2 Imanol Agirretxe 11,37
Celta Vigo 3 Iago Aspas 17,56, Pablo Hernandez 89
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 19,729
- - -
Getafe 0
Barcelona 2 Luis Suarez 37, Neymar 58
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,089
- - -
Villarreal 2 Mario 25, Cedric Bakambu 61
Sevilla 1 Fernando Llorente 76
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,730
- - -
Valencia 3 Alcacer 64pen, Sofiane Feghouli 72, Zakaria Bakkali 80
Levante 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,069
- - -
Real Madrid 3 Isco 4, Cristiano Ronaldo 14, Jese 43
Las Palmas 1 Hernan 38
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 72,387
- - -
Friday, October 30
Deportivo Coruna 1 Lucas 77
Atletico Madrid 1 Tiago 34
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,608
- - -