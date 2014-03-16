March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 16
Real Sociedad 1 Imanol Agirretxe 61
Valencia 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,845
- - -
Sevilla 4 Ivan Rakitic 23pen, Kevin Gameiro 41,66pen, Diogo Figueiras 74
Real Valladolid 1 Javi Guerra 76
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 29,454
- - -
Barcelona 7 Lionel Messi 18,63,88, Alexis Sanchez 22, Andres Iniesta 34, Tello 78, Pedro 90+1
Osasuna 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 71,764
- - -
Elche 0
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,125
- - -
Saturday, March 15
Atletico Madrid 1 Diego Costa 55
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Malaga 0
Real Madrid 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 23
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,265
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 3 Alberto Bueno 38, Joaquin Larrivey 57,77
Almeria 1 Fernando Soriano 72
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,770
- - -
Levante 0
Missed penalty: David Barral 61
Celta Vigo 1 Nolito 19
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,252
- - -
Friday, March 14
Getafe 3 Ciprian Marica 6, Lisandro Lopez 39, Angel Lafita 72
Red Card: Sergio Escudero 80
Granada CF 3 Riki 35, Youssef El Arabi 62,77
Red Card: Manuel Iturra 69
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 17
Villarreal v Athletic Club (2100)