Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Real Madrid 6 Karim Benzema 7, Cristiano Ronaldo 12pen,45,82, James Rodriguez 16, Oscar Duarte 86og Espanyol 0 Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 65,768 - - - Las Palmas 2 Jonathan Viera 33pen, Willian Jose 90 Celta Vigo 1 Theo Bongonda 5 Red Card: Fabian Orellana 74 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,473 - - - Valencia 0 Sporting Gijon 1 Antonio Sanabria 50pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,277 - - - Sevilla 3 Kevin Gameiro 1, Vicente Iborra 47, Yevgen Konoplyanka 76 Levante 1 Giuseppe Rossi 55 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,487 - - - Saturday, January 30 Real Sociedad 2 Xavier Prieto 18, Inigo Martinez 33 Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 51 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,877 - - - Villarreal 1 Bruno Soriano 55pen Granada CF 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,062 - - - Getafe 0 Red Card: Cala 90+2 Athletic Club 1 Inaki Williams 24 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,503 - - - Eibar 1 Borja Baston 90+4 Malaga 2 Juanpi 45, Roque Santa Cruz 90+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 5,249 - - - Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 30, Luis Suarez 38 Atletico Madrid 1 Koke 10 Red Card: Filipe Luis 44, Diego Godin 65 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 94,990 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 1 Deportivo Coruna v Rayo Vallecano (1930)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0