Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Villarreal 1 Roberto Soldado 8
Real Madrid 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,468
- - -
Atletico Madrid 2 Saul Niguez 45+2, Antoine Griezmann 67
Athletic Club 1 Aymeric Laporte 27
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,137
- - -
Eibar 1 Sergi Enrich 45
Red Card: Ivan Ramis 90+2
Missed penalty: Saul 66
Valencia 1 David Junca 85og
Red Card: Lucas Orban 63
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 5,182
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 1 Javi Guerra 6
Malaga 2 Charles 59, Duje Cop 87
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 9,423
- - -
Saturday, December 12
Las Palmas 1 Willian Jose 90+3
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,762
- - -
Sevilla 2 Kevin Gameiro 75pen,80
Sporting Gijon 0
Red Card: Luis Hernandez 74
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,127
- - -
Celta Vigo 1 Iago Aspas 43
Red Card: Pablo Hernandez 47
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,154
- - -
Levante 1 Simao 66
Granada CF 2 Adalberto Penaranda 50,88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,466
- - -
Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 39, Ivan Rakitic 62
Deportivo Coruna 2 Lucas 77, Alex Bergantinos 86
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 67,194
- - -
Friday, December 11
Getafe 1 Pablo Sarabia 46
Real Sociedad 1 Imanol Agirretxe 68
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,567
- - -