Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Saturday, April 1 Chiapas 0 UNAM 3 Friday, March 31 Veracruz 3 Cruz Azul 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guadalajara 10 6 2 2 16 10 20 2 Monterrey 10 5 4 1 17 10 19 3 Toluca 10 6 1 3 14 11 19 4 Club Tijuana 10 5 2 3 21 15 17 5 UNAM 11 5 2 4 20 17 17 6 Pachuca 10 5 2 3 11 10 17 7 Queretaro 10 4 3