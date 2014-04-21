Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Malaga 2 Roque Santa Cruz 6, Sergi Darder 53 Red Card: Nordin Amrabat 74 Villarreal 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,789 - - - Sunday, April 20 Barcelona 2 Pedro 72, Lionel Messi 74 Athletic Club 1 Aduriz 50 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 57,090 - - - Sevilla 4 Diego Mainz 14og, Kevin Gameiro 51, Stephane M'Bia 58, Vitolo 68 Granada CF 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,483 - - - Rayo Vallecano 3 Ruben Rochina 14, Paulao 27og, Joaquin Larrivey 51 Real Betis 1 Chica 80 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 11,944 - - - Almeria 2 Rodri 40, Oscar Diaz 88 Celta Vigo 4 Nolito 19,71, Charles 52, Fabian Orellana 76 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 11,829 - - - Saturday, April 19 Real Sociedad 2 Manu Lanzarote 32og, Carlos Vela 90+1 Espanyol 1 Jhon Cordoba 23 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,382 - - - Levante 0 Getafe 0 Red Card: Alexis 81 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,193 - - - Osasuna 1 Oriol Riera 19 Valencia 1 Jonas 82 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,975 - - - Friday, April 18 Atletico Madrid 2 Miranda 72, Diego Costa 90+1pen Missed penalty: David Villa 50 Elche 0 Red Card: Ionut Sapunaru 90 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 48,782 - - -
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)