Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 25
Valencia 3 Daniel Parejo 18pen,33, Javi Fuego 56
Sevilla 1 Carlos Bacca 37pen
Missed penalty: Carlos Bacca 41
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 46,704
- - -
Espanyol 3 Christian Stuani 37,40, Felipe Caicedo 74
Almeria 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 19,136
- - -
Athletic Club 1 Mikel San Jose 70
Malaga 1 Javi Guerra 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,200
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 2 Jose Rodriguez 34, Lucas 38
Red Card: Luis Farina 87
Granada CF 2 Piti 7, Robert Ibanez 83
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,827
- - -
Saturday, January 24
Real Sociedad 1 Xavier Prieto 55
Eibar 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,368
- - -
Villarreal 1 Luciano Vietto 56
Levante 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,284
- - -
Atletico Madrid 3 Antoine Griezmann 12,22, Manucho 56og
Rayo Vallecano 1 Roberto Trashorras 35
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 37,202
- - -
Elche 0
Red Card: Faycal Fajr 57
Barcelona 6 Gerard Pique 35, Lionel Messi 55pen,88, Neymar 69,71, Pedro 90+3
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 28,235
- - -
Cordoba 1 Nabil Ghilas 3pen
Red Card: Federico Cartabia 87
Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 27, Gareth Bale 89pen
Red Card: Cristiano Ronaldo 82
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,495
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 26
Getafe v Celta Vigo (1945)