Aug 28 La Liga summaries on Sunday.
Sevilla 2 Alvaro Negredo 2,26
Malaga 1 Santi Cazorla 81
Halftime: 2-0
- - -
Real Zaragoza 0
Real Madrid 6 Cristiano Ronaldo 24,71,87, Marcelo 28, Xabi
Alonso 64, Kaka 82
Halftime: 0-2
- - -
Getafe 1 Miku 62
Levante 1 Juanlu 77
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Real Mallorca 1 Jonathan de Guzman 61
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Athletic Bilbao 1 Ander Iturraspe 55
Rayo Vallecano 1 Jose Maria Movilla 61
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Atletico Madrid 0
Osasuna 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Played on Saturday
Granada CF 0
Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 88
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Valencia 4 Roberto Soldado 1,88,90, Adil Rami 57
Racing Santander 3 Roberto Soldado 7og, Lautaro Acosta 14,
Adrian Gonzalez 56
Halftime: 1-2
- - -
Sporting Gijon 1 De las Cuevas 68pen
Red card: Alberto Lora 90
Real Sociedad 2 Imanol Agirretxe 34,65
Red card: Carlos Martinez 68
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Playing on Monday
Barcelona v Villarreal (1900)
