May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, May 11
Rayo Vallecano 2 Manucho 28, Miku 73
Red Card: Javier Aquino 87
Getafe 0
Red Card: Roberto Lago 87
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,475
- - -
Sunday, May 10
Celta Vigo 1 Santi Mina 58pen
Sevilla 1 Kevin Gameiro 8
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,957
- - -
Almeria 1 Thomas 31
Malaga 2 Jose Manuel Casado 23og, Javi Guerra 69
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 10,843
- - -
Villarreal 1 Joel Campbell 26
Elche 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,649
- - -
Levante 2 David Barral 32, Kalu Uche 63
Atletico Madrid 2 Guilherme Siqueira 35, Fernando Torres 80
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 19,314
- - -
Saturday, May 9
Athletic Club 1 Aduriz 14
Deportivo Coruna 1 Alberto Lopo 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,670
- - -
Real Madrid 2 Pepe 56, Isco 84
Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo 45+2
Valencia 2 Alcacer 19, Javi Fuego 26
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 79,897
- - -
Barcelona 2 Neymar 51, Pedro 85
Real Sociedad 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 86,047
- - -
Granada CF 2 Diego Mainz 45, Youssef El Arabi 69pen
Cordoba 0
Red Card: Inigo Lopez 30, Federico Cartabia 79
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,266
- - -
Friday, May 8
Eibar 0
Espanyol 2 Sergio Garcia 29, Christian Stuani 60
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 5,722
- - -