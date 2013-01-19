Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 19
Malaga 1 Martin Demichelis 37
Celta Vigo 1 Augusto Fernandez 76
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,000
- - -
Getafe 1 Adrian Colunga 44
Sevilla 1 Jose Antonio Reyes 40
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 7,000
- - -
Real Sociedad 3 Gonzalo Castro 41,62, Imanol Agirretxe 90+1
Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 7, Pedro 25
Red Card: Gerard Pique 56
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Granada CF 2 Jordi Amat 24og, Recio 80
Rayo Vallecano 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
Friday, January 18
Espanyol 3 Simao 16, Joan Verdu 68pen, Raul Baena 83
Real Mallorca 2 Giovani Dos Santos 35, Javi Marquez 42
Red Card: Antonio Luna 81
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 17,169
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 20
Osasuna v Deportivo Coruna (1100)
Real Valladolid v Real Zaragoza (1600)
Atletico Madrid v Levante (1800)
Valencia v Real Madrid (2000)
Monday, January 21
Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (2030)