UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Juan Aurich 3 Real Garcilaso 1 Union Comercio 5 Alianza Atletico 0 Tuesday, March 7 Ayacucho FC 3 San Martin 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 7 4 3 0 11 4 15 2 Sport Rosario 6 4 1 1 7 4 13 3 Sporting Cristal 7 3 2 2 16 8 11 4 San Martin 7 3 0 4 9 10 9 5 Union Comercio 7 2 2 3 9 10