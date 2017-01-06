Soccer-Cavani and Di Maria fire PSG into final
Jan 24 Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Friday Espanyol 1 Gerard 63 Deportivo Coruna 1 Celso Borges 59 Red Card: Juanfran 90 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,347 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 7 Real Madrid v Granada CF (1200) Eibar v Atletico Madrid (1515) Las Palmas v Sporting Gijon (1730) Real Sociedad v Sevilla (1945) Sunday, January 8 Athletic Club v Alaves (1100) Real Betis v Leganes (1515) Celta Vigo v Malaga (1730) Villarreal v Barcelona (1945) Monday, January 9 Osasuna v Valencia (1945)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Napoli 1 Jose Callejon 71 Red Card: Elseid Hysaj 90 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Maximiliano Olivera 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 Napoli - Fiorentina 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)