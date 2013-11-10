UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Real Betis 1 Jorge Molina 90+2pen Barcelona 4 Neymar 35, Pedro 37, Cesc Fabregas 63,79 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 33,000 - - - Villarreal 1 Juanfran 79og Atletico Madrid 1 Mario 2og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,032 - - - Valencia 2 Dorlan Pabon 29, Sofiane Feghouli 75 Missed penalty: Ever Banega 5 Real Valladolid 2 Javi Guerra 9, Gilberto Garcia 50 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,000 - - - Espanyol 1 Sergio Garcia 23 Red Card: Victor Sanchez 85 Sevilla 3 Federico Fazio 3, Vitolo 10, Carlos Bacca 58 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 21,853 - - - Saturday, November 9 Celta Vigo 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 Jonathan Viera 24, Joaquin Larrivey 72 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,696 - - - Athletic Club 2 Mikel Rico 72, Aduriz 84 Red Card: Aduriz 90+2 Levante 1 David Barral 33 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Getafe 1 Pedro Leon 18 Elche 1 Richmond Boakye 61 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 7,000 - - - Real Madrid 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 12,26pen,76, Karim Benzema 18, Sami Khedira 36 Real Sociedad 1 Antoine Griezmann 61 Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 77,427 - - - Friday, November 8 Granada CF 3 Youssef El Arabi 48,59,77 Malaga 1 Juanmi 54 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - - Osasuna 0 Almeria 1 Rodri 18 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,654 - - -
