UPDATE 1-Soccer-Asian Champions League group C results and standings

March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group C matches on Monday Monday, March 13 Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) 2 Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) 2 Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan) 0 Zob-Ahan (Iran) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Al Ahli 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Al Ain 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 ------------------------- 3 Zob-Ahan 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 4 Bunyodkor 3 0 0 3 2 7 0 1-2: Next round