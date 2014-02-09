Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 9
Sevilla 1 Alberto Moreno 15
Barcelona 4 Alexis Sanchez 34, Lionel Messi 44,56, Cesc Fabregas 88
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 29,000
- - -
Real Sociedad 0
Levante 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,768
- - -
Real Valladolid 2 Humberto Osorio 71,78
Elche 2 Ferran Corominas 34, Manu 66
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Osasuna 2 Oriol Riera 6, Roberto Torres 88
Getafe 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,184
- - -
Saturday, February 8
Almeria 2 Verza 80,86pen
Atletico Madrid 0
Red Card: Daniel Aranzubia 84
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,958
- - -
Real Madrid 4 Gareth Bale 7, Karim Benzema 25,76, Jese 64
Villarreal 2 Mario 43, Giovani Dos Santos 69
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,624
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 4 Yago 26,63, Arbilla 28, Joaquin Larrivey 45+1pen
Malaga 1 Aleksandr Jakovenko 72
Red Card: Sergio Sanchez 45
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 9,430
- - -
Valencia 5 Jeremy Mathieu 41, Alcacer 44,68, Sofiane Feghouli 62, Eduardo Vargas 79
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Friday, February 7
Espanyol 1 Hector Moreno 79
Red Card: Victor Alvarez 30
Granada CF 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,011
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 10
Celta Vigo v Athletic Club (2100)