Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Granada CF 1 Jeremie Boga 50 Red Card: Uche Agbo 82 Barcelona 4 Luis Suarez 44, Paco Alcacer 64, Matthieu Saunier 83og, Neymar 90+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,678 - - - Valencia 3 Ezequiel Garay 10, Raul Albentosa 29og, Joao Cancelo 90+1 Deportivo Coruna 0 Missed penalty: Faycal Fajr 8 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 34,638 - - - Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 31, Isco 85, Nacho 88 Alaves 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 76,875 - - - Sevilla 0 Sporting Gijon 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,315 - - - Saturday, April 1 Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Koke 26, Filipe Luis 74 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,912 - - - Real Sociedad 1 Juanmi 53 Leganes 1 Alexander Szymanowski 29 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,891 - - - Osasuna 1 Sergio Leon 79 Athletic Club 2 Aritz Aduriz 11, Inaki Williams 44 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,694 - - - Villarreal 2 Roberto Soriano 18,89 Eibar 3 Pedro Leon 48pen, Kike Garcia 54, Takashi Inui 77 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,832 - - - Friday, March 31 Espanyol 2 Javi Fuego 88, Jose Antonio Reyes 90 Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 78pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,138 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 3 Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1845)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17