UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, January 26 Getafe 2 Alvaro Vazquez 19, Pablo Sarabia 85 Missed penalty: Diego Castro 78 Celta Vigo 1 Charles 15 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 4,570 - - - Sunday, January 25 Valencia 3 Daniel Parejo 18pen,33, Javi Fuego 56 Sevilla 1 Carlos Bacca 37pen Missed penalty: Carlos Bacca 41 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 46,704 - - - Espanyol 3 Christian Stuani 37,40, Felipe Caicedo 74 Almeria 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 19,136 - - - Athletic Club 1 Mikel San Jose 70 Malaga 1 Javi Guerra 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,200 - - - Deportivo Coruna 2 Jose Rodriguez 34, Lucas 38 Red Card: Luis Farina 87 Granada CF 2 Piti 7, Robert Ibanez 83 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,827 - - - Saturday, January 24 Real Sociedad 1 Xavier Prieto 55 Eibar 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,368 - - - Villarreal 1 Luciano Vietto 56 Levante 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,284 - - - Atletico Madrid 3 Antoine Griezmann 12,22, Manucho 56og Rayo Vallecano 1 Roberto Trashorras 35 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 37,202 - - - Elche 0 Red Card: Faycal Fajr 57 Barcelona 6 Gerard Pique 35, Lionel Messi 55pen,88, Neymar 69,71, Pedro 90+3 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 28,235 - - - Cordoba 1 Nabil Ghilas 3pen Red Card: Federico Cartabia 87 Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 27, Gareth Bale 89pen Red Card: Cristiano Ronaldo 82 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,495 - - -
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.