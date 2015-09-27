Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 27
Real Sociedad 0
Athletic Club 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,310
- - -
Getafe 3 Alvaro Vazquez 81,90+2, Emiliano Buendia 90+1
Levante 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,934
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 3 Alvaro Gonzalez 14og, Lucas 27,47
Espanyol 0
Red Card: Papakouli Diop 79
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 21,753
- - -
Sporting Gijon 1 Carlos Castro 17
Real Betis 2 Joaquin 46, Ruben Castro 57
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,250
- - -
Saturday, September 26
Eibar 1 Borja Baston 3
Celta Vigo 1 Iago Aspas 76
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 4,880
- - -
Villarreal 1 Leo Baptistao 14
Atletico Madrid 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,087
- - -
Sevilla 3 Kevin Gameiro 23, Steven N'Zonzi 45+1, Yevgen Konoplyanka 86
Rayo Vallecano 2 Bebe 51, Javi Guerra 68
Red Card: Amaya 83
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 33,709
- - -
Real Madrid 0
Malaga 0
Red Card: Nordin Amrabat 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,361
- - -
Barcelona 2 Luis Suarez 25,54
Missed penalty: Neymar 66
Las Palmas 1 Jonathan Viera 88
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 74,916
- - -
Friday, September 25
Valencia 1 Shkodran Mustafi 26
Granada CF 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,124
- - -