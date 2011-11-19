Nov 19 Summaries from La Liga on Saturday Valencia 2 Roberto Soldado 75,83 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 20, Sergio Ramos 72, Cristiano Ronaldo 79 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 38,000 - - - Barcelona 4 Gerard Pique 18, Lionel Messi 43, Maurizio Lanzaro 54og, David Villa 75 Real Zaragoza 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 79,000 - - - Villarreal 1 Borja Valero 21 Real Betis 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,000 - - -

Playing on Sunday (GMT): Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1100) Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano (1500) Sporting Gijon v Getafe (1500) Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao (1700) Atletico Madrid v Levante (1900) Granada CF v Real Mallorca (2100)

Playing on Monday (GMT) Racing Santander v Malaga (2000)

