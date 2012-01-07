Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Jan 7 La Liga summaries on Saturday. Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Real Madrid 5 Karim Benzema 19,50, Sergio Ramos 34, Gonzalo Higuain 47, Cristiano Ronaldo 89 Granada CF 1 Mikel Rico 22 Halftime: 2-1 - - - Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Racing Santander 1 Bernardo 45+1 Real Zaragoza 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Levante 0 Real Mallorca 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - -
Playing on Sunday Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (1100) Getafe v Athletic Bilbao (1500) Villarreal v Valencia (1700) Real Betis v Sporting Gijon (1845) Espanyol v Barcelona (2030) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
