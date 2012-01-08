Jan 8 La Liga summaries on Sunday.
Espanyol 1 Alvaro Vazquez 86
Barcelona 1 Cesc Fabregas 16
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Real Betis 2 Roque Santa Cruz 23, Jorge Molina 90+2
Sporting Gijon 0
Red card: Alberto Lora 43, Carmelo 90+4
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Villarreal 2 Marco Ruben 14, Gonzalo Rodriguez 18
Valencia 2 Sofiane Feghouli 41, Aduriz 87
Halftime: 2-1
- - -
Getafe 0
Athletic Bilbao 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 2 Michu 45+1, Raul Tamudo 52
Sevilla 1 Julien Escude 62
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Played on Saturday
Malaga 0
Atletico Madrid 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Real Madrid 5 Karim Benzema 19,50, Sergio Ramos 34,
Gonzalo Higuain 47, Cristiano Ronaldo 89
Granada CF 1 Mikel Rico 22
Halftime: 2-1
- - -
Real Sociedad 0
Osasuna 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Racing Santander 1 Bernardo 45+1
Real Zaragoza 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Levante 0
Real Mallorca 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
