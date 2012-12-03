Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, December 3
Sevilla 1 Manucho 50og
Red Card: Gary Medel 63
Real Valladolid 2 Patrick Ebert 2, Oscar 12
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Sunday, December 2
Real Mallorca 1 Victor 85
Missed penalty: Victor 14
Real Zaragoza 1 Helder Postiga 16
Red Card: Glenn Loovens 13
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 7,735
- - -
Celta Vigo 1 Enrique De Lucas 37
Levante 1 Roger 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 2 Riki 56,60
Real Betis 3 Ruben Castro 39,54, Joel Campbell 77
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 28,121
- - -
Granada CF 0
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,500
- - -
Saturday, December 1
Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 16, Mesut Ozil 66
Atletico Madrid 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 83,000
- - -
Barcelona 5 Gerard Pique 22, Lionel Messi 25,70, Adriano Correia 45+1, Cesc Fabregas 57
Athletic Bilbao 1 Ibai Gomez 65
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 68,346
- - -
Valencia 2 Roberto Soldado 2,73
Red Card: Jonas 42
Real Sociedad 5 Alberto De la Bella 44, Mikel Gonzalez 57, Diego Ifran 64, Imanol Agirretxe 83, Carlos Vela 90+1pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Getafe 1 Alberto Lopo 57
Red Card: Diego Castro 90+4
Malaga 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Friday, November 30
Osasuna 1 Kike Sola 5
Rayo Vallecano 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,557
- - -