May 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, May 8
Leganes 4 Alexander Szymanowski 7pen,80, Nabil El Zhar 15, Gabriel 65
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,922
- - -
Sunday, May 7
Malaga 3 Javier Ontiveros 26, Recio 56pen, Sandro Ramirez 90+2
Celta Vigo 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,552
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 1 Florin Andone 47
Espanyol 2 Leo Baptistao 14, Gerard 29
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 22,803
- - -
Valencia 4 Ezequiel Garay 22,45, Simone Zaza 70, Rodrigo 75
Osasuna 1 Miguel Olavide 90+2
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,752
- - -
Alaves 1 Theo Hernandez 53
Athletic Club 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,127
- - -
Saturday, May 6
Granada CF 0
Real Madrid 4 James Rodriguez 3,11, Alvaro Morata 30,35
Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 19,094
- - -
Barcelona 4 Neymar 21, Lionel Messi 45,82pen, Luis Suarez 69
Villarreal 1 Cedric Bakambu 32
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 90,463
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Saul Niguez 69
Red Card: Diego Godin 90+1
Eibar 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 46,748
- - -
Sporting Gijon 1 Carlos Carmona 67
Las Palmas 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,758
- - -
Friday, May 5
Sevilla 1 Pablo Sarabia 41
Real Sociedad 1 Carlos Vela 61
Red Card: David Zurutuza 79
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,607
- - -