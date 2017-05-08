May 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Leganes 4 Alexander Szymanowski 7pen,80, Nabil El Zhar 15, Gabriel 65 Real Betis 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,922 - - - Sunday, May 7 Malaga 3 Javier Ontiveros 26, Recio 56pen, Sandro Ramirez 90+2 Celta Vigo 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,552 - - - Deportivo Coruna 1 Florin Andone 47 Espanyol 2 Leo Baptistao 14, Gerard 29 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 22,803 - - - Valencia 4 Ezequiel Garay 22,45, Simone Zaza 70, Rodrigo 75 Osasuna 1 Miguel Olavide 90+2 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,752 - - - Alaves 1 Theo Hernandez 53 Athletic Club 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,127 - - - Saturday, May 6 Granada CF 0 Real Madrid 4 James Rodriguez 3,11, Alvaro Morata 30,35 Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 19,094 - - - Barcelona 4 Neymar 21, Lionel Messi 45,82pen, Luis Suarez 69 Villarreal 1 Cedric Bakambu 32 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 90,463 - - - Atletico Madrid 1 Saul Niguez 69 Red Card: Diego Godin 90+1 Eibar 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 46,748 - - - Sporting Gijon 1 Carlos Carmona 67 Las Palmas 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,758 - - - Friday, May 5 Sevilla 1 Pablo Sarabia 41 Real Sociedad 1 Carlos Vela 61 Red Card: David Zurutuza 79 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,607 - - -