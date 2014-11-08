UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Celta Vigo 0 Granada CF 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,963 - - - Malaga 2 Juanmi 53, Nordin Amrabat 90pen Eibar 1 Arruabarrena 42 Red Card: Raul Navas 88 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,090 - - - Real Madrid 5 Gareth Bale 9, Sergio Ramos 40, Toni Kroos 55, Karim Benzema 59, Cristiano Ronaldo 83 Rayo Vallecano 1 Alberto Bueno 44 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 76,842 - - - Getafe 0 Elche 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,000 - - - Almeria 1 Thievy Bifouma 37 Barcelona 2 Neymar 73, Jordi Alba 82 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,606 - - - Friday, November 7 Cordoba 0 Missed penalty: Federico Cartabia 17 Deportivo Coruna 0 Red Card: Helder Postiga 29 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,643 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Sevilla v Levante (1100) Espanyol v Villarreal (1600) Valencia v Athletic Club (1800) Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (2000)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
