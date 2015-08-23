Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 87
Villarreal 1 Roberto Soldado 32
Red Card: Bruno Soriano 90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 38,522
- - -
Levante 1 Verza 55
Red Card: Simao 5
Celta Vigo 2 Fabian Orellana 41, Iago Aspas 77
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Sporting Gijon 0
Real Madrid 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,105
- - -
Athletic Club 0
Barcelona 1 Luis Suarez 54
Missed penalty: Lionel Messi 31
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Saturday, August 22
Rayo Vallecano 0
Valencia 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,606
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 16
Las Palmas 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,107
- - -
Espanyol 1 Salva Sevilla 3
Getafe 0
Red Card: Santiago Vergini 82
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,248
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 0
Real Sociedad 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,306
- - -
Friday, August 21
Malaga 0
Sevilla 0
Red Card: Steven N'Zonzi 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,585
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 24
Granada CF v Eibar (1830)