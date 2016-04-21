Soccer-Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez arrested
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Thursday Thursday, April 21 Granada CF 5 Isaac Success 25, Youssef El Arabi 35pen,85pen,90+3, Ruben Rochina 44 Levante 1 Ruben Garcia 82 Red Card: Simao 90+1 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 21,131 - - - Real Sociedad 1 Carlos Vela 19 Getafe 2 Pablo Sarabia 45, Alvaro Vazquez 56pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 14,334 - - - Wednesday, April 20 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 41, Lucas Vazquez 69, Luka Modric 76 Villarreal 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 62,678 - - - Malaga 1 Federico Ricca 90+1 Rayo Vallecano 1 Raul Baena 62 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,759 - - - Athletic Club 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Fernando Torres 38 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 44,474 - - - Valencia 4 Paco Alcacer 10,28,40, Joao Cancelo 56 Missed penalty: Paco Alcacer 10 Eibar 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 34,309 - - - Sporting Gijon 2 Grzegorz Krychowiak 22og, Ismael Lopez 90+1 Sevilla 1 Vicente Iborra 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 22,985 - - - Deportivo Coruna 0 Barcelona 8 Luis Suarez 11,24,53,64, Ivan Rakitic 47, Lionel Messi 73, Marc Bartra 79, Neymar 81 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 28,956 - - - Tuesday, April 19 Real Betis 1 Ricky van Wolfswinkel 83 Las Palmas 0 Red Card: Aythami 41 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,634 - - - Espanyol 1 Marco Asensio 39 Celta Vigo 1 Iago Aspas 28 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 14,227 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 22 Las Palmas v Espanyol (1900) Saturday, April 23 Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (1400) Atletico Madrid v Malaga (1615) Barcelona v Sporting Gijon (1830) Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (2005) Sunday, April 24 Levante v Athletic Club (1000) Sevilla v Real Betis (1400) Getafe v Valencia (1615) Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1830) Monday, April 25 Celta Vigo v Granada CF (1830)
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
MADRID, Feb 3 La Liga has announced it will guarantee the safety of Ukraine international striker Roman Zozulya if he decides to play for Rayo Vallecano, after protests triggered by an erroneous media report that he was a neo-Nazi sympathiser.
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 3 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28 4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26 5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21 6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5