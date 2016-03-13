March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 13
Las Palmas 1 Willian Jose 87
Real Madrid 2 Sergio Ramos 24, Casemiro 89
Red Card: Sergio Ramos 90+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,846
- - -
Athletic Club 3 Sabin Merino 34,50, Mikel Rico 44
Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 85
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,437
- - -
Sevilla 4 Vicente Iborra 23, Victor Ruiz 51og, Yevgen Konoplyanka 65, Jose Antonio Reyes 90+1
Red Card: Ever Banega 80
Villarreal 2 Cedric Bakambu 29,37
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 35,069
- - -
Levante 1 Giuseppe Rossi 64
Valencia 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,191
- - -
Saturday, March 12
Rayo Vallecano 1 Ze Castro 7
Eibar 1 Gonzalo Escalante 36
Red Card: Josip Radosevic 85
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,567
- - -
Atletico Madrid 3 Saul Niguez 18, Antoine Griezmann 60, Angel Correa 83
Deportivo Coruna 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,122
- - -
Celta Vigo 1 Iago Aspas 16
Real Sociedad 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,767
- - -
Barcelona 6 Juan Rodriguez 8og, Munir El Haddadi 19, Neymar 32,51, Lionel Messi 40, Arda Turan 57
Missed penalty: Lionel Messi 11
Getafe 0
Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 87,533
- - -
Friday, March 11
Malaga 1 Juanpi 25
Sporting Gijon 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,297
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 14
Granada CF v Espanyol (1930)