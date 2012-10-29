Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 29
Real Valladolid 2 Patrick Ebert 43, Oscar 75
Real Sociedad 2 Antoine Griezmann 37,57
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Sunday, October 28
Real Mallorca 0
Real Madrid 5 Gonzalo Higuain 8,70, Cristiano Ronaldo 22,73, Jose Callejon 90+1
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Atletico Madrid 3 Miranda 31, Raul Garcia 35, Radamel Falcao 73
Osasuna 1 Roland Lamah 43
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Athletic Bilbao 1 Mikel San Jose 90+4
Getafe 2 Juan Rodriguez 12, Alvaro Vazquez 58
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Levante 3 Obafemi Martins 12,60, Pedro Rios 73
Granada CF 1 Youssef El Arabi 84
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,200
- - -
Real Zaragoza 2 Helder Postiga 36, Ionut Sapunaru 45
Sevilla 1 Gary Medel 70
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Saturday, October 27
Rayo Vallecano 0
Barcelona 5 David Villa 20, Lionel Messi 48,89, Xavi 78, Cesc Fabregas 80
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Celta Vigo 1 Mario Bermejo 8
Red Card: Gustavo Cabral 51
Deportivo Coruna 1 Juan Dominguez 29
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Real Betis 1 Salva Sevilla 9
Valencia 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Espanyol 0
Malaga 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,267
- - -