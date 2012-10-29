Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, February 25 FC Viitorul Constanta 5 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Friday, February 24 ASA Targu Mures 0 FC Voluntari 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 25 16 3 6 39 21 51 2 Steaua Bucharest 24 13 6 5 32 20 45 3 Universitatea Craiova 24 12 4 8 34 24 40 4 Gaz Metan Medias 24 10 8 6 35 25 38 5