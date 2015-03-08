Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Atletico Madrid 1 Koke 33 Valencia 1 Shkodran Mustafi 78 Red Card: Javi Fuego 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 51,180 - - - Villarreal 4 Giovani Dos Santos 41, Mateo Musacchio 45+1, Luciano Vietto 73, Gerard 84 Celta Vigo 1 Augusto Fernandez 50 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 14,366 - - - Real Sociedad 1 Sergio Canales 38 Espanyol 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,329 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 5,90+1, Gerard Pique 49, Lionel Messi 56pen,63,68 Red Card: Dani Alves 80 Rayo Vallecano 1 Alberto Bueno 81pen Red Card: Tito 54 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 87,151 - - - Saturday, March 7 Granada CF 1 Ignacio Camacho 57og Malaga 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,374 - - - Elche 1 Victor 6 Almeria 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,127 - - - Athletic Club 1 Aduriz 26 Real Madrid 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 48,437 - - - Deportivo Coruna 3 Oriol Riera 28,72, Lucas 90+3pen Sevilla 4 Vitolo 33,52, Kevin Gameiro 65pen, Sidnei 83og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,555 - - - Friday, March 6 Levante 2 David Barral 65, Kalu Uche 67 Eibar 1 Saul 55 Red Card: Dani Garcia 89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,922 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 9 Cordoba v Getafe (1945)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S