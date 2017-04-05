Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
April 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Leganes 2 Gabriel 32, Luciano 35 Real Madrid 4 James Rodriguez 15, Alvaro Morata 18,23, Martin Mantovani 48og Halftime: 2-3;Attendance: 10,922 - - - Alaves 0 Osasuna 1 Alex Berenguer 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,344 - - - Sporting Gijon 0 Malaga 1 Sandro Ramirez 40 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,000 - - - Deportivo Coruna 0 Missed penalty: Celso Borges 77 Granada CF 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,143 - - - Barcelona 3 Luis Suarez 25, Lionel Messi 28,33 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Vitolo 90+1 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 85,511 - - - Tuesday, April 4 Atletico Madrid 1 Filipe Luis 28 Real Sociedad 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 43,132 - - - Real Betis 0 Villarreal 1 Adrian Lopez 47 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,477 - - - Athletic Club 2 Aritz Aduriz 17pen,37 Espanyol 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 38,262 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 6 Eibar v Las Palmas (1730) Valencia v Celta Vigo (1930) Friday, April 7 Villarreal v Athletic Club (1845) Saturday, April 8 Espanyol v Alaves (1100) Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1415) Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1630) Malaga v Barcelona (1845) Sunday, April 9 Granada CF v Valencia (1000) Celta Vigo v Eibar (1415) Osasuna v Leganes (1630) Las Palmas v Real Betis (1845) Monday, April 10 Real Sociedad v Sporting Gijon (1845)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara