Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, February 7 Granada CF 1 Youssef El Arabi 60 Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 30, Luka Modric 85 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,052 - - - Celta Vigo 1 Claudio Beauvue 64 Sevilla 1 Daniel Carrico 43 Red Card: Federico Fazio 25 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 16,420 - - - Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 49 Valencia 0 Red Card: Jose Luis Gaya 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,228 - - - Levante 0 Barcelona 2 David Navarro 21og, Luis Suarez 90+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 22,638 - - - Saturday, February 6 Sporting Gijon 1 Jony 32 Deportivo Coruna 1 Luis Alberto 41 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,690 - - - Athletic Club 0 Red Card: Inaki Williams 90 Villarreal 0 Red Card: Daniele Bonera 90+4 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,941 - - - Rayo Vallecano 2 Miku 3, Bebe 74 Las Palmas 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,565 - - - Atletico Madrid 3 Jose Maria Gimenez 56, Saul Niguez 63, Fernando Torres 90+1 Eibar 1 Keko 46 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,321 - - - Friday, February 5 Malaga 3 Juanpi 9, Christian Atsu 23, Charles 43 Getafe 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 20,268 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 8 Espanyol v Real Sociedad (1930)
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)