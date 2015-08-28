Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Friday Villarreal 3 Roberto Soldado 67, Cedric Bakambu 87,90+3 Espanyol 1 Felipe Caicedo 5 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,650 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Real Sociedad v Sporting Gijon (1630) Barcelona v Malaga (1830) Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano (2000) Real Madrid v Real Betis (2030) Sunday, August 30 Eibar v Athletic Club (1630) Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1830) Valencia v Deportivo Coruna (1830) Getafe v Granada CF (2030) Las Palmas v Levante (2030)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina