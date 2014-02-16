Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 16
Sevilla 0
Red Card: Denis Cheryshev 90+3
Missed penalty: Ivan Rakitic 63
Valencia 0
Red Card: Ricardo Costa 50
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,000
- - -
Athletic Club 1 Carlos Gurpegi 56
Red Card: Aduriz 87
Espanyol 2 Sergio Garcia 6, Diego Colotto 65
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Getafe 0
Real Madrid 3 Jese 5, Karim Benzema 27, Luka Modric 66
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 6,500
- - -
Granada CF 1 Piti 31
Red Card: Dani Benitez 79
Real Betis 0
Red Card: Amaya 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,747
- - -
Saturday, February 15
Villarreal 0
Celta Vigo 2 Fabian Orellana 83, Nolito 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,195
- - -
Barcelona 6 Adriano Correia 2, Lionel Messi 36,68, Alexis Sanchez 53, Pedro 56, Neymar 89
Rayo Vallecano 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 74,517
- - -
Levante 1 David Barral 62
Almeria 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,538
- - -
Atletico Madrid 3 Raul Garcia 3, Diego Costa 4, Diego Godin 74
Real Valladolid 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 39,600
- - -
Friday, February 14
Elche 0
Missed penalty: Ferran Corominas 61
Osasuna 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,752
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 17
Malaga v Real Sociedad (2100)