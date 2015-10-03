Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Malaga 3 Charles 4,7,89
Red Card: Fernando Tissone 71
Real Sociedad 1 Imanol Agirretxe 14
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Las Palmas 0
Eibar 2 Saul 7, Borja Baston 62
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,577
- - -
Espanyol 1 Felipe Caicedo 62
Missed penalty: Felipe Caicedo 30
Sporting Gijon 2 Alen Halilovic 10, Alex Menendez 90+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,885
- - -
Granada CF 1 Piti 65
Deportivo Coruna 1 Faycal Fajr 25
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,168
- - -
Sevilla 2 Michael Krohn-Dehli 52, Vicente Iborra 58
Barcelona 1 Neymar 74pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,374
- - -
Friday, October 2
Celta Vigo 0
Getafe 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,154
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis (1000)
Athletic Club v Valencia (1400)
Levante v Villarreal (1615)
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1830)