UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Las Palmas 3 Kevin-Prince Boateng 40, Momo 50, Jonathan Viera 90 Athletic Club 1 Raul Garcia 79pen Red Card: Aritz Aduriz 74 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,717 - - - Sunday, November 27 Real Sociedad 1 Willian Jose 53 Barcelona 1 Lionel Messi 59 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,756 - - - Celta Vigo 3 Iago Aspas 23, Theo Bongonda 39, Pape Cheikh 90+3 Granada CF 1 Artem Kravets 87 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,852 - - - Osasuna 0 Missed penalty: Roberto Torres 14 Atletico Madrid 3 Diego Godin 36, Kevin Gameiro 37, Yannick Carrasco 90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 16,385 - - - Villarreal 0 Alaves 2 Ibai Gomez 8, Victor Camarasa 17 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,629 - - - Saturday, November 26 Sevilla 2 Ezequiel Garay 53og, Nicolas Pareja 75 Valencia 1 Munir El Haddadi 65 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,901 - - - Espanyol 3 Gerard 47, Pablo Piatti 51,88 Leganes 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,137 - - - Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 5pen,18 Sporting Gijon 1 Carlos Carmona 35 Missed penalty: Duje Cop 78 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 67,118 - - - Malaga 4 Michael Santos 21pen,56, Sandro Ramirez 40, Javier Ontiveros 90+2 Deportivo Coruna 3 Celso Borges 4pen,82, Florin Andone 72 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 12,679 - - - Friday, November 25 Eibar 3 Pedro Leon 19, Sergi Enrich 23, Kike Garcia 90+2 Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 84 Red Card: Cristiano Piccini 17 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 5,150 - - -
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.