May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 3
Real Valladolid 1 Antonio Rukavina 20
Espanyol 0
Red Card: Pizzi 73
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,677
- - -
Osasuna 0
Celta Vigo 2 Nolito 20,34
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 18,299
- - -
Malaga 0
Elche 1 Garry Rodrigues 11
Red Card: Tono 68, Alberto Botia 82
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,329
- - -
Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 23, Alexis Sanchez 67
Getafe 2 Angel Lafita 37,90+2
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 70,110
- - -
Friday, May 2
Rayo Vallecano 0
Athletic Club 3 Mikel San Jose 20, Oscar De Marcos 30, Ander Herrera 74
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 13,874
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 4
Almeria v Real Betis (1000)
Levante v Atletico Madrid (1500)
Sevilla v Villarreal (1700)
Real Madrid v Valencia (1900)
Monday, May 5
Real Sociedad v Granada CF (2000)