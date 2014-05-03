May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, May 3 Real Valladolid 1 Antonio Rukavina 20 Espanyol 0 Red Card: Pizzi 73 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,677 - - - Osasuna 0 Celta Vigo 2 Nolito 20,34 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 18,299 - - - Malaga 0 Elche 1 Garry Rodrigues 11 Red Card: Tono 68, Alberto Botia 82 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,329 - - - Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 23, Alexis Sanchez 67 Getafe 2 Angel Lafita 37,90+2 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 70,110 - - - Friday, May 2 Rayo Vallecano 0 Athletic Club 3 Mikel San Jose 20, Oscar De Marcos 30, Ander Herrera 74 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 13,874 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 4 Almeria v Real Betis (1000) Levante v Atletico Madrid (1500) Sevilla v Villarreal (1700) Real Madrid v Valencia (1900) Monday, May 5 Real Sociedad v Granada CF (2000)