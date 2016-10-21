Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Friday Osasuna 1 Roberto Torres 48 Red Card: Emmanuel Riviere 87 Real Betis 2 Joaquin 19, Felipe Gutierrez 90+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,044 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Espanyol v Eibar (1100) Valencia v Barcelona (1415) Real Sociedad v Alaves (1630) Granada CF v Sporting Gijon (1845) Sunday, October 23 Celta Vigo v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1415) Malaga v Leganes (1630) Villarreal v Las Palmas (1630) Real Madrid v Athletic Club (1845)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)