Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Atletico Madrid 1 Luciano Vietto 83
Missed penalty: Antoine Griezmann 22
Real Madrid 1 Karim Benzema 9
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 53,079
- - -
Levante 1 Deyverson 83
Villarreal 0
Red Card: Bojan Jokic 36
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,038
- - -
Athletic Club 3 Aymeric Laporte 34, Markel Susaeta 60, Aritz Aduriz 69
Valencia 1 Daniel Parejo 20
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,412
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 0
Real Betis 2 Heiko Westermann 20, Ruben Castro 61
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,820
- - -
Saturday, October 3
Malaga 3 Charles 4,7,89
Red Card: Fernando Tissone 71
Real Sociedad 1 Imanol Agirretxe 14
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 17,175
- - -
Las Palmas 0
Eibar 2 Saul 7, Borja Baston 62
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,577
- - -
Espanyol 1 Felipe Caicedo 62
Missed penalty: Felipe Caicedo 30
Sporting Gijon 2 Alen Halilovic 10, Alex Menendez 90+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,885
- - -
Granada CF 1 Piti 65
Deportivo Coruna 1 Faycal Fajr 25
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,168
- - -
Sevilla 2 Michael Krohn-Dehli 52, Vicente Iborra 58
Barcelona 1 Neymar 74pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,374
- - -
Friday, October 2
Celta Vigo 0
Getafe 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,154
- - -