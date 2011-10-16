Oct 16 La Liga summaries on Sunday.
Sevilla 2 Manu 15, Martin Caceres 58
Sporting Gijon 1 David Barral 64
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Levante 3 Jose Javier Barkero 14, Juanlu 31, Arouna
Kone 41
Malaga 0
Red Card: Willy 28
Halftime: 3-0
- - -
Real Zaragoza 2 Helder Postiga 11,49
Real Sociedad 0
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 0
Espanyol 1 Romaric 56
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Played on Saturday
Granada CF 0
Atletico Madrid 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Barcelona 3 Lionel Messi 11,68, Xavi 28
Racing Santander 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 79,000
- - -
Getafe 0
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Real Mallorca 1 Tomer Hemed 90+2pen
Valencia 1 Adil Rami 39
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Real Madrid 4 Gonzalo Higuain 46,70,73, Kaka 59
Real Betis 1 Jorge Molina 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 70,000
- - -