Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 7, Alvaro Morata 83 Athletic Club 1 Sabin Merino 27 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 72,910 - - - Villarreal 2 Nicola Sansone 64pen, Cedric Bakambu 90+2 Las Palmas 1 Kevin-Prince Boateng 31 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,312 - - - Malaga 4 Jony 40pen, Chory Castro 42, Sandro Ramirez 57, Ignacio Camacho 90+2 Leganes 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,991 - - - Sevilla 1 Steven N'Zonzi 73 Atletico Madrid 0 Red Card: Koke 77 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,526 - - - Celta Vigo 4 Hugo Mallo 32, Iago Aspas 60pen,83, Fabian Orellana 78 Deportivo Coruna 1 Raul Albentosa 37 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,024 - - - Saturday, October 22 Granada CF 0 Sporting Gijon 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,622 - - - Real Sociedad 3 Xavier Prieto 21, Willian Jose 57, Carlos Vela 87 Alaves 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,224 - - - Valencia 2 Munir El Haddadi 52, Rodrigo 56 Barcelona 3 Lionel Messi 22,90+4pen, Luis Suarez 62 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 46,770 - - - Espanyol 3 Hernan Perez 64, Pablo Piatti 73, Leo Baptistao 90+2 Red Card: Felipe Caicedo 84 Eibar 3 Sergi Enrich 23, Diego Reyes 27og, Kike Garcia 44 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 17,330 - - - Friday, October 21 Osasuna 1 Roberto Torres 48 Red Card: Emmanuel Riviere 87 Real Betis 2 Joaquin 19, Felipe Gutierrez 90+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,044 - - -
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)