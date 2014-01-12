Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 12
Levante 1 David Barral 19
Malaga 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Espanyol 0
Real Madrid 1 Pepe 55
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,131
- - -
Real Betis 1 Jorge Molina 80
Red Card: Nono 38
Missed penalty: Ruben Castro 62
Osasuna 2 Roberto Torres 2, Jordi Figueras 57og
Red Card: Andres Fernandez 60
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,775
- - -
Getafe 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 Alberto Bueno 29
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,000
- - -
Saturday, January 11
Elche 1 Christian Herrera 82
Sevilla 1 Daniel Carrico 89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,014
- - -
Atletico Madrid 0
Barcelona 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 54,800
- - -
Celta Vigo 2 Charles 50,78
Valencia 1 Daniel Parejo 23
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,007
- - -
Athletic Club 6 Mikel Rico 6, Ander Herrera 11, Aymeric Laporte 30, Aduriz 52, Ibai Gomez 68,86pen
Almeria 1 Helder Barbosa 34
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Friday, January 10
Granada CF 4 Jeison Murillo 12, Recio 22,55, Youssef El Arabi 78
Real Valladolid 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 12,338
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 13
Villarreal v Real Sociedad (2100)