Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Real Sociedad 3 Willian Jose 3, Juanmi 27, Yuri 77 Sporting Gijon 1 Elderson 87 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,917 - - - Sunday, April 9 Las Palmas 4 Vicente Gomez 44, Kevin-Prince Boateng 49, Jonathan Viera 62, Jese 83pen Real Betis 1 Rafa Navarro 88 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,769 - - - Osasuna 2 Sergio Leon 36pen,71 Leganes 1 Dimitris Siovas 16 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 14,421 - - - Celta Vigo 0 Eibar 2 Kike Garcia 13, Pedro Leon 51 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,741 - - - Granada CF 1 Ezequiel Ponce 65 Valencia 3 Simone Zaza 19,21, Santi Mina 55 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,087 - - - Saturday, April 8 Malaga 2 Sandro Ramirez 32, Jony 90 Barcelona 0 Red Card: Neymar 65 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,314 - - - Sevilla 4 Stevan Jovetic 1, Pablo Sarabia 9, Joaquin Correa 32, Wissam Ben Yedder 88 Deportivo Coruna 2 Gael Kakuta 4,25 Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 33,022 - - - Real Madrid 1 Pepe 52 Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 80,000 - - - Espanyol 1 Pablo Piatti 56 Alaves 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,521 - - - Friday, April 7 Villarreal 3 Victor Ruiz 17, Cedric Bakambu 47, Adrian Lopez 58 Red Card: Victor Ruiz 74 Athletic Club 1 Aymeric Laporte 20 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,403 - - -
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17