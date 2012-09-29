Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Sevilla 2 Piotr Trochowski 26, Alvaro Negredo 48
Red Card: Gary Medel 72
Barcelona 3 Cesc Fabregas 53,89, David Villa 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Real Sociedad 2 Antoine Griezmann 62, Carlos Vela 72pen
Athletic Bilbao 0
Red Card: Fernando Amorebieta 71
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Malaga 4 Joaquin 13pen, Javier Saviola 28, Amaya 73og, Isco 74
Real Betis 0
Red Card: Casto 10
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Valencia 2 Sofiane Feghouli 12, Jonathan Viera 59
Red Card: Sofiane Feghouli 62
Real Zaragoza 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
Granada CF v Celta Vigo (1000)
Real Valladolid v Rayo Vallecano (1400)
Osasuna v Levante (1600)
Real Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1750)
Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1930)
Monday, October 1
Getafe v Real Mallorca (1930)