Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Valencia 0 Villarreal 2 Samuel 14, Adrian Lopez 33 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 38,283 - - - Deportivo Coruna 0 Red Card: Celso Borges 64 Getafe 2 Pedro Leon 41, Carlos Vigaray 85 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,007 - - - Espanyol 1 Felipe Caicedo 52 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,654 - - - Athletic Club 2 Aritz Aduriz 38pen, Raul Garcia 72 Celta Vigo 1 Fabian Orellana 13 Red Card: Gustavo Cabral 40 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 42,362 - - - Saturday, April 30 Granada CF 3 Ruben Rochina 13, Youssef El Arabi 22, Ricardo Costa 71 Las Palmas 2 Jonathan Viera 3,12 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 21,291 - - - Real Betis 0 Red Card: Heiko Westermann 35 Barcelona 2 Ivan Rakitic 50, Luis Suarez 81 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,015 - - - Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 55 Rayo Vallecano 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,263 - - - Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 1 Gareth Bale 80 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,426 - - - Friday, April 29 Sporting Gijon 2 Carlos Carmona 43, Jony 82 Eibar 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,035 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 2 Malaga v Levante (1830)
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)