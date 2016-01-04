Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, January 4 Sporting Gijon 1 Antonio Sanabria 16 Getafe 2 Cala 69, Pablo Sarabia 71 Missed penalty: Pedro Leon 58 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,948 - - - Sunday, January 3 Valencia 2 Daniel Parejo 45+1pen, Alcacer 83 Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 16, Gareth Bale 82 Red Card: Mateo Kovacic 68 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 47,185 - - - Athletic Club 2 Aritz Aduriz 17pen, Inaki Williams 66 Las Palmas 2 Vicente Gomez 62, Tana 81 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,474 - - - Deportivo Coruna 1 Luis Alberto 48 Villarreal 2 Bruno Soriano 36,90+5pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,815 - - - Granada CF 2 Isaac Success 17, Adalberto Penaranda 37 Sevilla 1 Vitolo 45+1 Red Card: Adil Rami 86 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 13,469 - - - Real Betis 0 Eibar 4 Ander Capa 3, Keko 17, Adrian Gonzalez 71, Borja Baston 82 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 33,609 - - - Rayo Vallecano 2 Diego Llorente 15, Jozabed 51 Real Sociedad 2 Aritz Elustondo 27, Bruma 63 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,000 - - - Saturday, January 2 Malaga 2 Charles 8, Raul Albentosa 26 Missed penalty: Nordin Amrabat 66 Celta Vigo 0 Red Card: Ruben Blanco 64 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 17,635 - - - Atletico Madrid 1 Thomas 81 Levante 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,417 - - - Espanyol 0 Barcelona 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,975 - - -
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.