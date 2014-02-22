Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 22
Almeria 0
Malaga 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,784
- - -
Real Sociedad 3 Alexandre Song 32og, Antoine Griezmann 54, David Zurutuza 59
Barcelona 1 Lionel Messi 36
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,485
- - -
Celta Vigo 1 Rafinha 59
Getafe 1 Angel Lafita 20
Red Card: Lisandro Lopez 52
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,565
- - -
Real Madrid 3 Asier Illarramendi 34, Gareth Bale 72, Isco 81
Elche 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 73,254
- - -
Friday, February 21
Real Valladolid 1 Javi Guerra 52
Levante 1 Victor 25
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,885
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 23
Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (1100)
Real Betis v Athletic Club (1600)
Valencia v Granada CF (1800)
Osasuna v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Monday, February 24
Espanyol v Villarreal (2100)