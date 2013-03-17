March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 17
Granada CF 1 Guilherme Siqueira 32pen
Levante 1 Robert Acquafresca 50
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Barcelona 3 David Villa 25, Lionel Messi 40,57
Rayo Vallecano 1 Raul Tamudo 70
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 88,000
- - -
Osasuna 0
Atletico Madrid 2 Diego Costa 35,48
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,512
- - -
Sevilla 4 Coke 28,52, Jose Antonio Reyes 63, Alvaro Negredo 68
Real Zaragoza 0
Red Card: Stefan Babovic 31
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Malaga 0
Espanyol 2 Diego Colotto 49, Sergio Garcia 66
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Saturday, March 16
Valencia 3 Roberto Soldado 16pen, Paulao 85og, Jonas 90+2
Real Betis 0
Red Card: Amaya 15
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Real Madrid 5 Gonzalo Higuain 15,57, Cristiano Ronaldo 52, Luka Modric 54, Karim Benzema 90+2
Real Mallorca 2 Emilio Nsue 6, Alejandro Alfaro 21
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Getafe 1 Borja 7
Athletic Bilbao 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,000
- - -
Real Sociedad 4 Antoine Griezmann 33,44, Imanol Agirretxe 39, Xavier Prieto 48
Real Valladolid 1 Javi Guerra 87
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 25,309
- - -
Friday, March 15
Deportivo Coruna 3 Riki 9, Silvio 64, Diogo Salomao 78
Celta Vigo 1 Park Chu-Young 80
Red Card: Iago Aspas 29
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,500
- - -