Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, September 19 Alaves 0 Deportivo Coruna 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,854 - - - Sunday, September 18 Espanyol 0 Real Madrid 2 James Rodriguez 45+2, Karim Benzema 71 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,153 - - - Villarreal 2 Nicola Sansone 22,25 Missed penalty: Alexandre Pato 16 Real Sociedad 1 Yuri 35 Red Card: Joseba Zaldua 90+3 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 18,692 - - - Athletic Club 2 Aritz Aduriz 24,41 Valencia 1 Alvaro Medran 2 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 40,907 - - - Osasuna 0 Celta Vigo 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,854 - - - Saturday, September 17 Las Palmas 1 Momo 10pen Malaga 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,980 - - - Eibar 1 Pedro Leon 64 Red Card: Yoel 45+1, Dani Garcia 87 Sevilla 1 Luciano Vietto 27 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,265 - - - Atletico Madrid 5 Antoine Griezmann 2,31, Kevin Gameiro 5, Fernando Torres 72,90+1pen Sporting Gijon 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 45,821 - - - Leganes 1 Gabriel 80 Barcelona 5 Lionel Messi 15,55pen, Luis Suarez 31, Neymar 44, Rafinha 64 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 10,958 - - - Friday, September 16 Real Betis 2 Alex Alegria 36,61 Red Card: Dani 85 Granada CF 2 Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez 13, Alberto Bueno 33 Red Card: Ruben Vezo 54 Missed penalty: Ezequiel Ponce 79 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 36,090 - - -
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)