Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 30
Espanyol 0
Atletico Madrid 1 Raul Garcia 30
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,000
- - -
Real Madrid 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 23pen,44,84pen, Angel Di Maria 38, Pepe 66
Deportivo Coruna 1 Riki 16
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Osasuna 4 Emiliano Armenteros 55, Roland Lamah 82, David Timor Copovi 89pen, Nino 90+3
Levante 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,101
- - -
Real Valladolid 6 Alberto Bueno 10, Manucho 13,86, Oscar 21,56, Antonio Rukavina 37
Rayo Vallecano 1 Alejandro Dominguez 5
Halftime: 4-1; Attendance: 14,978
- - -
Granada CF 2 Guilherme Siqueira 11pen, Gabriel Torje 17
Celta Vigo 1 Iago Aspas 20
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Saturday, September 29
Sevilla 2 Piotr Trochowski 26, Alvaro Negredo 48
Red Card: Gary Medel 72
Barcelona 3 Cesc Fabregas 53,89, David Villa 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Real Sociedad 2 Antoine Griezmann 62, Carlos Vela 72pen
Athletic Bilbao 0
Red Card: Fernando Amorebieta 71
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Malaga 4 Joaquin 13pen, Javier Saviola 28, Amaya 73og, Isco 74
Real Betis 0
Red Card: Casto 10
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Valencia 2 Sofiane Feghouli 12, Jonathan Viera 59
Red Card: Sofiane Feghouli 62
Real Zaragoza 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 1
Getafe v Real Mallorca (1930)